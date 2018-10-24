First ‘Aquaman’ TV Spot Focuses on “That Fish Man from the TV”

0

Warner Bros. has released the first Aquaman TV spot, and while the film is still two months away, the studio is probably wise to get the publicity machine chugging away at this one. The film is their holiday tentpole, and it’s going to have stiff competition from movies like Mary Poppins Returns and Bumblebee.

As you can see from this TV spot, they’re leaning heavily on the humor to try and sell this as a different beast from previous DCEU movies. I don’t know if that necessarily makes Aquaman a family-friendly superhero for the holiday season or if it’s enough for people to say, “I’ll give this character another chance after Justice League.” I’ll admit I’m curious about Aquaman, but I have yet to see anything that makes me genuinely excited about this character and his solo movie.

Check out the Aquaman TV spot below. The film stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna. Aquaman opens in theaters on December 21st.

