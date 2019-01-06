Weekend Box Office: ‘Aquaman’ Surfing Toward $1 Billion Worldwide

0

Aquaman already swam past Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice to become Warner Bros.’ top DC Comics earner, but can the man in the orange-and-greens become the DCEU’s first billion-dollar hit? By Poseidon, it looks mighty likely. Director James Wan‘s technicolor superhero story starring Jason Momoa took in another $30.7 million stateside this weekend, bringing its domestic haul to $259.7 million for an absolutely titanic $940.7 million worldwide total.

Like we mentioned, Aquaman surged past its DCEU peers to become the DCEU’s biggest hit this weekend, surpassing Dawn of Justice ($873.6 million) Wonder Woman ($821.8 million), Suicide Squad($746.8 million), Justice League ($657.9 million), and Man of Steel ($668 million). It’ll be highly interesting to see if Aquaman‘s massive success is the exception or the new rule; a sequel is a no-brainer at this point, but Warner Bros. also has Shazam! and Joker on the slate for 2019, with Wonder Woman 84 and Birds of Prey following next year.

In much smaller-scale but equally successful news, Escape Room opened in second place above expectations with $18 million. Director Adam Robitel‘s tale of murderous puzzles enjoyed middle-of-the-road reviews—Collider’s Matt Golberg thought it was fine!—and a so-so B Cinemascore, but its reported $9 million budget makes its bow that much sweeter.

Elsewhere, Mary Poppins Returns fell to third place in its third weekend, sweeping up another $15.7 million to its $138.7 million total. It’ll be interesting to keep an eye on tonight’s 76th Annual Golden Globes. Mary Poppins Returns is one of the only films still in theaters competing in the top categories, along with Vice ($5.8 million), If Beale Street Could Talk ($1.84 million), and Green Book ($1.82 million). A win could possibly mean a spike at the box office for any film still struggling to find solid footing.

Rounding out the top 5 this weekend were Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which webbed up another $13 million for its $133.8 million total, and the not-quite-a-flop, not-doing-fantastic-either Bumblebee, which added $12.7 to its $97 million haul.

Check out the weekend’s top 10 estimates below, and be back here next week to see if A Dog’s Way Home can navigate to any sort of box office success.