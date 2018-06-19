Heroes: Unpacking That ‘Aquaman’ News and the ‘Wonder Woman 1984′ Reveals

0

On this 254thepisode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Robert Meyer Burnett, and Markeia McCarty answer the following from the world of Heroes and Villains:

EW released new images from the set of James Wan’s Aquaman. They included first looks of Patrick Wilson as King Orm, Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

According to comicbook.com, Kevin Feige announced at CineEurope in Barcelona that Captain Marvel will be the new face of the MCU.

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot took to social media to release some photos from the set of Wonder Woman 1984 including Diana in the classic red, blue and gold costume and Chris Pine returning as Steve Trevor.

Variety is reporting that Ant-Man and the Wasp is tracking for a $70-$80 million debut at the box office.

Curran Walters who plays Jason Todd on the Titans TV series shared a picture on social media of his last day on set. Will the show include the Red Hood storyline?

Season 2 of FX’s Legion ended in spectacular fashion. The panel offers what they’d like to see in Season 3 of the superhero show.

Leaked art from Avengers 4 shows Hulk wearing new armor. Will we get the more intelligent version of the Hulk for this film?

Incredibles 2 earned $180 million in its first weekend of release and shattered box office records for the opening of an animated film.

Christopher Marcus and Stephen McFeely revealed that if the deal for Spider-Man had not been struck, the replacement scenes were set to show Paul Rudd‘s Ant-Man being recruited by the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War.

On the heels of the AT&T/WB merger approval, Comcast has put in a higher bid than Disney for Fox.

Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac games debuted at E3 last week. Jon Schnepp plays the game and takes on The Shocker from the Sinister Six.