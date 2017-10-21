James Wan & Jason Momoa Take to Social Media to Celebrate Wrapping Production on ‘Aquaman’

0

In just about a month, we’ll finally get to see Justice League, DC’s latest step toward reversing the curse that they’ve been laboring under while Marvel has grown more ambitious, both visually and in terms of story. Though there’s a basic fascination for me in the story, the more potent reason to pay the ticket price is to see what a film essentially co-directed by Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon looks like. After Wonder Woman, the best movie based on a DC property since The Dark Knight, expectations are high, especially considering the movie will introduce audiences to Cyborg and Aquaman (Ray Fisher and Jason Momoa).

Just in time for the DC supergroup’s opening night, James Wan, Momoa, and Amber Heard have taken to Twitter and Instagram to announce that production has wrapped on Aquaman. Wan went the aquatic pun route while Heard and Momoa praised each other’s work and the support they showed each other as the ostensible leads of the movie. You can check out the posts from all three of them right below, but you’ll be waiting well over a year before you catch a glimpse at Wan’s movie, which opens in theaters on December 21st, 2018.

Here’s Wan’s post on Twitter:

Holy mackerel, you scampi serious — that’s finally a principal photography WRAP on Aquaman!! Thank You to an awesome cast & crew. pic.twitter.com/CqytboeaJJ — James Wan (@creepypuppet) October 21, 2017

Here’s Momoa’s post:

Here’s Heard’s post: