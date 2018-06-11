‘Arachnophobia’ Remake in the Works with James Wan Producing

0

Spiders will always remain creepy, so a remake of Arachnophobia is evergreen. Deadline reports that Amblin and James Wan’s Atomic Monster are the early stages of a remake of the 1990 horror-comedy. Per Deadline, Frank Marshall’s original starred Jeff Daniels and John Goodman; the plot followed “a few brave souls who try to track down the queen before the hybrid breed can take hold.”

There’s currently no writer or director attached, but Wan will be on board in a producing role. That being said, it will be interesting to see what kind of approach they take to the remake. Will they keep the horror-comedy vibe or will they go straight horror? Presumably, there will be a heavier reliance on CGI, but a swarm of spiders tends to be pretty scary whether they’re practical or digital.

As for Wan, he’s currently in post-production on Aquaman and he’s also producing the latest spinoff in The Conjuring universe The Nun, which opens September 7th.

What do you think about an Arachnophobia remake? Do you think it’s a good idea? Sound off in the comments section, and check out the trailer for the original Arachnophobia below via IMDb: