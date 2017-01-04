‘Archer’ Set to Move to FXX for Season 8

0

Sterling Archer and his super-spy team will soon return for Archer Season 8, the first of the three seasons for which the animated comedy was renewed. However, it’ll have a slightly different home: Chuck Saftler, president of program strategy at FX Networks, announced today during the Television Critics Association press tour that Archer will be moving from FX to FXX, and it has some of us wondering, Wasn’t it there in the first place?

The network is determined to continue building FXX as its comedy branch, which already includes It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, You’re the Worst, and Man Seeking Woman. The move also helps mold the tone of FX proper around more serious offerings, like the awards darling Fargo; the upcoming miniseries with Tom Hardy, Taboo; the X-Men series Legion; and Donald Glover’s highly praised Atlanta.

Whatever the reason, the move has been a long time coming for Archer. In 2015 the plan was for the half-hour comedy to come aboard FXX when the network was planning on a similarly animated Cassius and Clay, described as Archer meets Thelma and Louis. It would’ve focused on “two bandits looking to survive in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic American South.” However, that project was scrapped by January of last year due to poor scripts and lack of cohesion among the creative team, according to FX president John Landgraf.

As for Archer, that too will eventually come to an end, but series creator and showrunner Adam Reed promises at least three more seasons before it does. He previously explained:

I was gonna end it after 8, but then I had sort of a brain explosion of a way that I could do three more seasons and really keep my interest up. So the three seasons that are coming up are gonna be pretty different from what has come before, and they’re gonna be different from each other.

Keep an eye out for a premiere date for Archer Season 8.