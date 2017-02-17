Archer Is a Professional Dick in the New Trailer for ‘Archer: Dreamland’

0

FXX has released the first trailer for the new season of Archer. Titled “Archer: Dreamland”, the new season will take place in 1947 L.A. and have Archer trying to find his partner’s killer.

As you can see from the trailer, the show looks as delightfully insane as always, and I’m glad that the writers are just now running with transplanting Archer into various genres rather than just rehashing spins on the spy genre. While I’m sure they could have done it, that approach would have lost its appeal over time. This way, the show stays fresh while retaining its signature sense of humor.

I also like that they’re putting the characters in new roles that fit them. It should be interesting to see how they balance the personalities with the noir setting, and how many callbacks there will be now that the show has an entirely new setting.

Check out the trailer below. The new season premieres April 5th on FXX and features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell, Aisha Tyler, Lucky Yates, and Jessica Walter.

Here’s the official synopsis for Archer: Dreamland: