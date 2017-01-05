First ‘Archer’ Season 8 Trailers Reveal New Noir Setting

0

The first trailers for Archer Season 8 have arrived, and just as the show has done the past few seasons, we’re getting a brand new setting. This season is subtitled Dreamland and takes place in 1947 Hollywood, taking on a heavy noir theme. Starting with Season 5, the animated series began moving away from its traditional spy setting and theme and switching things up with season-long arcs. Season 5 was subtitled Archer Vice and carried a heavy Miami Vice vibe and last season pulled from Magnum, P.I. and Sunset Boulevard. This year the show is just straight up taking place in 1947, so it’s a full-on noir.

How this figures into the overall plot of the series is unclear. Last season’s finale ended with Archer dead and/or dying, so it’s possible the Dreamland subtitle is literal—that the season takes place inside Archer’s dying dream.

Another big change this year is that Archer is on a new network. The series is switching from FX to FXX, where it joins original programming like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Man Seeking Woman, and You’re the Worst.

Check out the new Archer Season 8 trailers below. The series returns this spring and has already been renewed through Season 10.

Here’s the official synopsis for Archer Season 8: