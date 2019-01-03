‘Arctic’ Trailer Has Mads Mikkelsen Trying to Survive in the Icy Wilderness

0

Bleecker Street has released the trailer for Arctic. The film sees Mads Mikkelsen who becomes stranded in the Arctic after an airplane crash and must venture out into the unknown to survive.

Here’s what Gregory Ellwood said in his review when he saw the film at Cannes last year:

Penna shows a good amount of skill in weaving a narrative and creating natural tension. He also, however, leaves very few clues about Overgård’s previous life along the way and, in hindsight, that’s something of a mistake. It ends up leaving the audience only with a driven Mikkelsen to root for (as opposed to a three-dimensional character) although it doesn’t hurt that it’s obvious to anyone watching he endured a great deal making this film. Almost every scene is set outside somewhere in the frozen tundra with a soundstage nowhere in sight. Mikkelsen looks exhausted half the time and as the film progresses you begin to wonder if that’s actually the result of the elements more than his actual performance.

I’m always here for survival movies, especially when you’ve got Mads Mikkelsen in the lead, so I’ll be eager to check this one out. The trailer does a solid job of selling the survival aspect, and while it doesn’t seem like anything that will break out of the tropes of the genre, the genre is pretty exciting, so I’m eager to see what director Joe Penna does with it.

Check out the Arctic trailer below. The film opens in select theaters on February 1st and also stars Maria Thelma Smáradóttir.

