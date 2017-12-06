Paramount’s ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ Movie Gets a Release Date

0

Halloween 2019 won’t just be spooky, it’s going to be nostalgic af. Paramount has scheduled their movie adaptation of the 1990s kids horror anthology series Are You Afraid of the Dark? to arrive in theaters on October 11, 2019.

IT co-writer Garry Dauberman, who retooled the script for the 2017 juggernaut horror hit from the draft by Cary Fukunaga and Chase Palmer, is writing the screenplay for the Are You Afraid of the Dark adaptation. Dauberman will also produce alongside Matt Kaplan. Dauberman also recently penned the script for New Line’s The Conjuring spinoffs Annabelle: Creation and The Nun, and is set to return for IT: Chapter 2.

For those who didn’t watch the original series, it centered on a group of teens called the Midnight Society who met around a dark campfire to trade tales of terror. Each episode focused on a new scary campfire story, which was “submitted for the approval of the Midnight Society,” and usually focused on all kinds of supernatural spooks from ghosts to witches.

“The show is about the shared experience of telling stories — especially scary ones. We’re going to celebrate that with this movie and honor the darker, scarier tone of the show, which was really groundbreaking for Nickelodeon at the time. I hope the Midnight Society approves,” Dauberman told The Hollywood Reporter when the project was announced last month.

For right now, Are You Afraid of the Dark? isn’t facing down too much competition in the Halloween season release slate; Warner Bros.’ The Goldfinch is currently the only other film set for Oct. 11, 2019.