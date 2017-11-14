An ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark’ Movie Is Happening with ‘It’ Screenwriter

0

The dream of the 90s is alive in reboots, and another TV classic is being brought back to life. According to Variety, Paramount Players (a new division of Paramount that focuses on on reviving legacy Viacom properties for contemporary audiences) is moving forward with a movie revival of Are You Afraid of the Dark, with It screenwriter Gary Dauberman set to write the script.

While I’m usually very skeptical of reboots and revivals, I have to say, this could actually be great. In case you had forgotten, Are You Afraid of the Dark was really scary (yes, some of the stories are goofy, but a few episodes still hold up!) While I think a TV anthology series, like the original, might have been a better way to revive the show, a movie about the Midnight Society and the creepfest stories they tell could certainly work, especially from someone like Dauberman.

For those who didn’t watch the original series, it centered on a group of kids who met in the dark around a campfire and called themselves the Midnight Society. Each episode focused on a scary campfire story, with the kids (and occasionally their drama) bookending the hour.

Back in 2012, our own Dave Trumbore suggested a movie adaptation for Are You Afraid of the Dark, and broke down all of the reasons how and why it could work:

As in the original series, the story possibilities are endless. A core cast of campers, with a flexible age range depending on the intended market, gather ‘round the fire and tell ghost stories. Boom. Sold. Split the film up into three unique tales, since our modern attention span is perilously short, and get yourself a talented writer who can somehow manage to string a common thruline through the whole thing. A fresh cast could star in the horror stories told in each film, or even multiple tales within the same film. Multiple directors could head each individual story with one director overseeing the feature. A team of multiple writers and directors isn’t unheard of; V/H/S did it and will do it again for the sequel. I just beg of you, Hollywood, please find another way of delivering us solid horror films without feeling the need to shove found-footage down our throats. We like stories, we will listen to them.

What do you folks think about the adaptation? Let us know in the comments, along with some dream casting. Plus, which original Are You Afraid of the Dark episode was your favorite?