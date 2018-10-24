A24 Sets ‘Hereditary’ Director Ari Aster’s New Horror Movie for Next Summer

0

Have you recovered from Hereditary yet? If not (and who could blame you), you’ve got until next summer until writer-director Ari Aster is coming to mess you up all over again. A24 has set Aster’s mysterious new horror movie for August 9, 2019

As we previously reported, Aster’s next film is a “Scandinavian folk horror” and will star Lady Macbeth breakout Florence Pugh and and Sing Street standout Jack Reynor as “a couple that travels to Sweden to visit their friend’s rural hometown for it’s fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.” The film is also set to star Will Poulter, Vilhem Blomgren, William Jackson Harper, Ellora Torchia and Archie Madekwe.

The scheduling looks to be a smart move from A24, following up on the success of Hereditary, which dropped some terror into the summer pool when it landed in theaters this year. That film went on to earn more than $79 million world wide, making it A24’s highest grossing film to date (narrowly beating out Lady Bird, which holds the highest grossing title domestically.) While the film earned a bit of audience backlash in the first few weeks, Hereditary was a critical and commercial success, and I have a feeling that time (and possibly awards season) is going to be very generous to this particular controversial A24 horror hit.

Aster’s followup feature kicked off production in August and filmed in Hungary, where Aster reported constructed a 15-building village to bring his “apocalyptic breakup movie” to life.

We've still got a bit to wait before Aster can inflict his latest traumas, but Hereditary is available on home video now