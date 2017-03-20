Ariyon Bakare on How No One in ‘Life’ Makes Stupid Movie Character Mistakes

0

With director Daniel Espinosa’s Life opening this weekend in theaters, a few days ago I sat down with Ariyon Bakare to talk about the film. If you’re not familiar with the sci-fi thriller, Life also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Olga Dihovichnaya, and Hiroyuki Sanada and it revolves around the six-member crew of the International Space Station as they come into contact with the very first evidence of biological life on Mars: a small, single-celled organism. As they begin to research the specimen, however, this “life” proves far more dangerous than they could have ever imagined. Life was written by Deadpool’s Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese and produced by Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg along with Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn.

During the interview Bakare talked about how none of the characters in Life make dumb movie mistakes, how many takes were ruined due to the wire work (most of the film takes place in zero G), how he got ready for the role, and more. In addition, over the past decade Bakare has been in Doctor Who, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Dark Knight, Jupiter Ascending, and now he’s one of the leads in a big sci-fi movie with Life, so I asked him which was his favorite of the bunch. Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is what we talked about followed by the official synopsis and the Life red band trailer.

Ariyon Bakare:

He’s been in a lot of cool projects and worked with some great directors but what’s the highlight for him?

Talks about working for Christopher Nolan and being in The Dark Knight.

How no one in Life is making stupid movie mistakes.

How many takes were ruined due to the wire work?

Talks about training for the role.

What’s coming up for him next?

Here’s the official synopsis for Life: