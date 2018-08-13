Exclusive: ‘Arizona’ Trailer Finds Danny McBride Rampaging with Manners

0

We at Collider are thrilled to exclusively debut the first trailer for the upcoming dark comedy action-thriller Arizona. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Jonathan Watson, who worked as an executive producer and second unit director on the HBO series Vice Principals, and takes place against the backdrop of the housing crisis in 2009. Rosemarie DeWitt plays a real estate agent and single mom who gets kidnapped by a disgruntled client (Danny McBride), who is angry that he’s unable to sell his house. Things go from bad to worse, as the situation gets increasingly more violent, more unstable, and frankly a little insane.

I was lucky enough to catch the movie at Sundance and was a big fan. It’s certainly a dark film, but McBride delivers a really funny performance in the vein of a comedic Travis Bickle. He adeptly tracks an arc that begins as silly and ends as downright terrifying, and Luke Del Tredici’s (30 Rock) script wisely uses the stress of the housing crisis as a backdrop for this kidnapping story, which adds a whole other level of tension as the story gets darker and darker. It’s a crazy, fun, and at times downright scary ride.

Check out the Arizona trailer below. The film also stars Luke Wilson, Elizabeth Gillies, Kaitlin Olson, and David Alan Grier. Arizona will be released in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD on August 24th.

