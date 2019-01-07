Armie Hammer on How ‘On the Basis of Sex’ Made Him a Better Husband and Father

0

On the Basis of Sex puts the focus on Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The movie covers her experience being one of just nine women at Harvard Law School in the 1950s and moves through the beginning of her career as a young lawyer when she takes on the case of a man named Charles Moritz who’s denied a tax deduction for being a male caregiver, something Ginsburg identifies as sex-based discrimination.

Ginsburg experiences a good deal of gender discrimination herself along the way, but one person who refuses to let any of that stand in her way is her husband, Martin Ginsburg, played by Armie Hammer. He’s a tax attorney himself, and a shining star in the industry with a flourishing career. When he comes across Mortiz’s case, he’s the one who brings it to Ruth and once she commits, he’s there every step of the way, supporting Ruth every chance he gets.

It’s a beautiful, pure and deeply passionate relationship that Armie Hammer himself found quite inspiring. With On the Basis of Sex playing in select theaters right now, ahead of its January 11th nationwide rollout, I got the chance to chat with Hammer about getting a role like this, what it was like watching Jones nail her 5 minute, 32 second courtroom speech, what he needs to do before hitting a set, and the unforgettable impression that working on On the Basis of Sex made on him. You can hear about it all in the video interview at the top of this article and if you’re looking for even more On the Basis of Sex coverage, you can browse the links below:

Here’s the official synopsis for On the Basis of Sex: