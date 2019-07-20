‘Army of the Dead’ Cast Revealed in First Look at Zack Snyder’s Netflix Zombie Movie

Our first look at the next film from director Zack Snyder has arrived. Dave Bautista shared an image of the entire Army of the Dead cast, previewing the group of mercenaries who will be venturing into the quarantined area of Las Vegas—which is infested with zombies—to pull off a heist. Snyder is making the film for Netflix, where it will debut.

The ensemble includes Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Garret Dillahunt, Raül Castillo, Chris D’Elia, and Ana de la Reguera, all of whom can be seen here. This is Snyder’s first time back behind the camera since Justice League, which he departed during post-production (before reshoots) after suffering a family tragedy. But this isn’t the first time Snyder has delved into the zombie genre, as he first made a mark on audiences by helming the 2004 James Gunn-penned remake of Dawn of the Dead.

Reports are also swirling that Snyder is serving as his own cinematographer on the picture, which is of interest. Say what you will about Snyder’s storytelling capabilities, but the guy’s knack for aesthetics and visual filmmaking is striking and unique. I’m curious to see how he differentiates Army of the Dead from Dawn of the Dead, with the latter feeling rather gritty and somewhat sweaty, putting the audience in the mindset of the citizens barricaded in the town mall. Then again this is a very different kind of zombie movie—it’s essentially a heist film with zombies.

Take a look at the Army of the Dead cast image below and click to enlarge. A release date hasn’t yet been set, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the film hit Netflix sometime next year.