Arnold Schwarzenegger Joins Michael Fassbender in the ‘Kung Fury’ Movie

If you missed it, that bananas 2015 viral video Kung Fury is getting a feature film adaptation, starring none other than Oscar-nominated actor Michael Fassbender. That’s real, I didn’t make that up. And now, Kung Fury has signed on exactly the kind of actor you want to see in a 1980s nostalgia-fest, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The consummate 80s action star has signed on to join Fassbender and David Hasselhoff (who returns from a cameo in the short).
Original short director David Sandberg returns to helm the feature, and will also co-sar and produce under his Laser Unicorns banner. Riding high off the success of IT, David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith and Aaron Schmidt will also produce under their KatzSmith Productions banner, alongside Philip Westgren of B-Reel Films and Conor McCaughan. The Kung Fury short became a record-breaking Kickstarter hit and has since gained more than 40 million views worldwide.
The feature is a sequel to that short film, starring Fassbender as “the greatest damn cop of all time”, Kung Fury, who has assembled the police force known as “Theundercops” to defeat Adolf Hitler — until a mysterious villain arises to aid Hitler’s quest for the ultimate weapon, sending Kung Fury on a journey through space and time itself. Cameras are expected to roll this summer.
Here’s the official synopsis:
“It’s 1985, the best year ever. Miami is kept safe under the watchful eye of Kung Fury, the greatest damn cop of all time. Kung Fury’s Thundercops are the ultimate police force assembled from across history to defeat the villainous Kung Fuhrer, Adolf Hitler. After the tragic death of a Thundercop causes the group to disband, a mysterious villain emerges from the shadows to aid in the Fuhrer’s quest to attain the ultimate weapon. Kung Fury must travel space and time itself to save his friends, defend the prestigious Miami Kung Fu Academy, and defeat evil once and for all.”