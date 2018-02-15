Arnold Schwarzenegger Joins Michael Fassbender in the ‘Kung Fury’ Movie

0

If you missed it, that bananas 2015 viral video Kung Fury is getting a feature film adaptation, starring none other than Oscar-nominated actor Michael Fassbender. That’s real, I didn’t make that up. And now, Kung Fury has signed on exactly the kind of actor you want to see in a 1980s nostalgia-fest, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The consummate 80s action star has signed on to join Fassbender and David Hasselhoff (who returns from a cameo in the short).

Original short director David Sandberg returns to helm the feature, and will also co-sar and produce under his Laser Unicorns banner. Riding high off the success of IT, David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith and Aaron Schmidt will also produce under their KatzSmith Productions banner, alongside Philip Westgren of B-Reel Films and Conor McCaughan. The Kung Fury short became a record-breaking Kickstarter hit and has since gained more than 40 million views worldwide.

The feature is a sequel to that short film, starring Fassbender as “the greatest damn cop of all time”, Kung Fury, who has assembled the police force known as “Theundercops” to defeat Adolf Hitler — until a mysterious villain arises to aid Hitler’s quest for the ultimate weapon, sending Kung Fury on a journey through space and time itself. Cameras are expected to roll this summer.

