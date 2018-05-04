Jeffrey Tambor Will Indeed Appear in ‘Arrested Development’ Season 5

0

A few days ago, we learned that after 5 years, we’re getting a new season of Arrested Development on Netflix. And in fact, we’re also getting a “new” Season 4 — one that is being remixed to intertwine the stories of the characters like the first three seasons did, instead of the Rashomon-style of each episode focus on a single character (the remixed Season 4 is available on Netflix starting today).

As for when the fifth season will drop, “soon” was as close as the announcement would take us, but there are suspicions that it could be at the end of this month. But Variety is already answering a question that many have been asking about it: will Jeffrey Tambor still be involved? The actor recently left his award-winning Amazon series Transparent after allegations or harassment, which Tambor denied. Still, many wondered if he would be included in the new season of Arrested Development. As a Netflix representative confirmed today, George Bluth, Sr will be back. As Variety’s report goes on to say,

The cast of “Arrested Development” has voiced their support of their co-star, with David Cross telling a local New York newspaper, “I can’t speak for everybody, but I know there are a number of us who stand behind him. From the limited amount we know, we stand behind Jeffrey — and I am one of them.”

Tambor’s departure from Transparent triggered an internal investigation by Amazon, although there has not been an update since that time. Tambor has also been quoted as responding to the claims with, “I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me.”

Back to Netflix, Are you planning to rewatch the recut Arrested Development Season 4? And are you excited about Season 5, or just cautiously optimistic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Arrested Development will return to Netflix … “soon.”