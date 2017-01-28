TV Tidbits: Will ‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 Include a Prequel Story?

0

Living in the Platinum Age of Peak TV means that not only is there a ton of television to watch, there’s a lot of news to go along with it. We here at Collider are only human, and there are only so many hours in the day; so from now on, each week we’ll be rounding up a batch of stories that might have missed your attention (and some that, at the time, missed ours), from updates on reboots to new featurettes to casting, and much more.

This week: there is some binge watching to be done on Starz, What About Bob? is getting a gender-swapped remake, Arrested Development’s Season 5 format has finally been teased (and is it a good thing?), plus where you can find Togetherness’s Mark Duplass next (hint: it’s a Unabomber series), and much more. Check it all out below: