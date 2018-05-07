‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals the Long-Awaited Premiere Date

0

When Arrested Development EP Mitch Hurwitz announced that the show would be back with a new season “soon,” we had a hunch that it might be before the end of May. Netflix has gotten into a habit of dropping major series (not all, but more and more) without a lot of build-up — they know we’ll binge it no matter what. Hurwitz’s announcement also included the news that the somewhat maligned Season 4 would be getting a remix and a re-release, which happened this past weekend, to recut it in the style of the first three seasons rather than giving one episode to each character. (Though we haven’t had a chance to watch yet, let us know if you have and what you think of it).

Today, it’s been confirmed that Arrested Development will be back later this month, thanks to a new trailer. It also gives us a glimpse of some new footage (Lindsay running for office! The family giving itself award! New humiliations for George Michael!), while also weaving in a lot of the show’s best jokes from over the years. It seems like the series will be layering in all of those familiar touchstones with fresh, hopefully soon-to-be-classic gags. One of the things that made the original Fox run of the series so great was how layered the jokes were — there were things that I would find to appreciate only after a third or fourth re-watch. With the remixing of Season 4, it seems like the show’s creators are also acknowledging that experimenting with the format maybe wasn’t as successful as they had hoped, and that Season 5 will be a return to form.

Arrested Development Season 5 will debut Tuesday, May 29th on Netflix. Check out the first official trailer below:

