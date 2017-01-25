‘Arrival’: Eight-Time Oscar-Nominated Film Returns to Theaters with Bonus Footage

0

Arrival, one of the best sci-fi films in recent years, was recently rewarded by the Academy thanks to an amazing eight Oscar nominations, including Denis Villeneuve for Best Director and a Best Picture nod; a notable snub, however, was the lack of a nomination for Amy Adams’ amazing performance of a satisfyingly complex lead character. The film was also a commercial success having raked in over $170 million globally since its November release. Now, Paramount is aiming to capitalize on awards buzz by giving audiences the opportunity to see this excellent film in theaters one more time, starting this Friday.

Even if you’ve already seen Arrival (and loved it, like I did), there’s a good reason to check it out during this weekend’s re-release. It will come with bonus footage that includes additional commentary as well as a look behind the scenes with Villeneuve, Adams, and co-star Jeremy Renner, to name a few. Arrival is most definitely worth a watch on its own but these new additions are icing on the cake.

Here’s the full press release: