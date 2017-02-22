Enter to Win an Out-of-Print ‘Arrival’ Poster from Mondo

0

If you were one of the many people to be blown away by Denis Villeneuve’s lyrical and expansive original sci-fi Arrival last year, you’re gonna want to hear about this one: the resident poster and movie experts at Mondo are honoring the eight-time Oscar nominee with a gorgeous, limited run poster designed by artist Kevin Tong in order to celebrate its Blu-ray/4K Ultra HD debut (out now)! The print, which has already sold out on the Mondo site, is no longer available for purchase, but we’re giving 4 lucky readers a chance to score one of these astonishing works of art.

In case you missed Arrival in theaters, it’s currently available on home video, and you should most definitely check it out. Our own Brian Formo called it “a monolithic achievement,” and we can say with confidence that’s no overstatement. Here’s the official synopsis for the film, which stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, and Michael Stuhlbarg and features a script written by Eric Heisserer.