‘Arrival’ Featurette Celebrates the Awards-Worthy Cinematography of Bradford Young

Bradford Young seems like a shoe-in for an Oscar nomination. Having previously served as the director of photography on films like Selma, Pawn Sacrifice, and A Most Violent Year, his latest work on Arrival provided some of the most spectacular imagery in film all year. A new featurette for Arrival celebrates that effort.

Producer Shawn Levy calls Young “an emerging star in the world of cinematography,” while director Denis Villeneuve calls him “a master of light.” Regarding his own process on Arrival, Young said he had to “suspend his own notions about what is real and what isn’t real, and just convey feeling.” He added, “My focus from the beginning is making a very innocent, personal film but with massive scale.”

In what seemed like an odd decision, the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts, & Sciences disqualified Arrival for consideration in the Best Original Score category at the Oscars, citing a soundtrack “diluted” by old music. This featurette seems like the latest effort to ensure the film remains fresh in the minds of voters at least with regards to Best Cinematography.

When we spoke to the DP earlier this year, Young said:

Once we said this film was about flesh and bone, it’s about the human beings in the foreground and our perspective on the aliens is her perspective and our journey is determined by her—our journey as an audience, our journey as a filmmaker is determined by her—that sort of anchored everything and it really helped us make what Denis would call’ “dirty sci-fi” or just a film that feels like a regular Tuesday morning when aliens show up.

Other possible contenders this year, if we’re spitballing, could be Linus Sandgren for La La Land, James Laxton for Moonlight, and Rodrigo Prieto for Silence. Nocturnal Animals and Jackie seem to be high on critics’ radars, but perhaps the newly diversified voter roster could pin point something different.