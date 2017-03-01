‘Arrow’ EP Wendy Mericle Explains That Shocking Prometheus Reveal

0

****Major spoilers are discussed in this interview****

On the latest episode of The CW series Arrow, the audience learned the shocking reveal of just who Prometheus is, which certainly gives a new perspective to the entire season, while the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and his team are still dangerously unaware. Until they’re let in on the secret, it places anyone in Oliver Queen’s life onto the board of a chess game that he has yet to figure out how to win.

During a pair of conference calls to discuss the latest twist this season, executive producer Wendy Mericle and actor Josh Segarra (who plays Adrian Chase, aka Prometheus) talked about why they decided to have Adrian Chase be Prometheus and not Vigilante, how they came to do the reveal in this particular episode, how Segarra was let in on who his character would turn out to be, the inspiration for this version of Prometheus, when Team Arrow will learn about Adrian Chase’s true identity, whether we might gain any sympathy or understanding for Chase’s actions, and what might happen next with Susan (Carly Pope), now that she’s been kidnapped.

Question: Wendy, why did you guys decide to have Adrian Chase be Prometheus, instead of Vigilante, like everyone expected because of the comic books?

WENDY MERICLE: One of the reasons we did it was because everyone would be thinking, “Of course, he’s going to be Vigilante!” Adrian Chase is Vigilante in the comic books, so we thought it would be a really fun twist to do what we’ve always done on this show, which is to take the comic book mythology and turn it on its head and see what we could mine from a surprise like that. It was also just something different for this season. We wanted to change up how we introduced the big bad, and change up when we did it and how we did it. Hopefully, we succeeded in that, this year.

This is a mystery that’s been building all season. How did you decide when you wanted to reveal the identity of Prometheus, and why did you decide to do it, at this point in the season?

MERICLE: That’s a great question. We always knew that Adrian Chase, and Josh Segarra playing him, was our big bad. We knew that, from the beginning. Our very first discussions started about a year ago, and we knew that that’s what we wanted him to be and that’s how we wanted to build it. In terms of the timing of this specific episode, we had to play around with that, a little bit more. We could have done it in Episode 509. We could have done it even later, in Episode 518. As much as possible, we try to let the story dictate where these big reveals happen, and it just felt right here, and it felt right to do it in the middle of an episode. That played against expectations, in a good way.