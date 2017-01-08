CW Renews ‘The Flash,’ ‘Arrow,’ Supernatural,’ and More

0

At the TCA press tour this morning, CW President Mark Pedowitz announced that the network would be renewing seven of its current series. None are a huge surprise — the DC superhero lineup of The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl continue to bring in some of the biggest ratings for The CW, while Pedowitz has long voiced his support about critical darlings Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin, despite their low numbers. And Supernatural, well, it’s immortal.

That does leave in doubt, however, the fate of the network’s two new fall shows, Frequency and No Tomorrow. While both have their own fanbases, they haven’t caught on with viewers or critics like the aforementioned shows (although I stuck with No Tomorrow and have ended up being a pretty big fan. It’ll be disappointed if it doesn’t return!)

Pedowitz said of the renewals,

“Over the past several seasons, The CW has built a schedule of proven performers, from our lineup of DC superheroes, to critically acclaimed comedies, to sci-fi dramas. Early pickups of these seven series now allow our producers to plan ahead for next season, and gives us a solid base to build on for next season, with original scripted series to roll out all year long.”

No premiere dates for these new seasons have been announced, but there are also a few other midseason series waiting on pickups, including The Originals, The 100, iZombie, and newcomer Riverdale. Speaking of those midseason shows, The CW has changed up its schedule for its winter premieres, and if you aren’t caught up with it you can check it out here.

In the meantime, if you’re a fan of one of the chosen seven, rejoice! But Frequency and No Tomorrow fans, are you nervous about the fate of these shows? Let us know in the comments.