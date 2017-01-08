‘Arrow’ EP Marc Guggenheim Teases Dark Days Ahead for Felicity

0

Please be aware there are spoilers through Arrow’s Season 5 fall finale.

Arrow has been rough on our dear Felicity Smoak over the years. Emily Bett Rickards‘ tech genius turned right-hand-man of the Star City vigilantes has been through the ringer over the years thanks to a paralyzing gunshot wound, her twisted family affairs, and a number of ill-fated loves, not to mention the tragic events at Havenrock. But it looks like the sad twist at the end of the Season 5 fall finale was the last straw.

Just before the show’s hiatus, Oliver (Stephen Amell) was duped by Prometheus into killing Felicity’s new boyfriend, SCPD Detective Billy Malone (Tyler Ritter) and when the series returns later this month, we’re going to see Felicity taking a darker turn in her pursuit to bring down the real Prometheus — a mission that will find her tied up with some unexpected allies.

While Team Arrow is keeping Felicity’s new alliance under wraps for now, we do know it’s not the person you might be guessing — her dad. We learned back in Season 4 that Felicity’s pa is the villainous hacker The Calculator (Tom Amandes), but catching up with Arrow EP Marc Guggenheim at The CW’s TCA presentation, he made it clear that wherever Ms. Smoak turns for help, she won’t be keeping it in the family.