New ‘Arrow’ Season 5 Trailer Teases the Final Episodes and Return of Deathstroke

0

I almost gave up on Arrow to start Season 5. After two seasons of wandering, the show had lost a lot of cachet with fans who were starting to gravitate to the other shows in the CW’s DC universe that had spun off from it. Even at the beginning of Season 5, I wasn’t all that into the new team or the dynamic that it felt like we’d seen so many times before. But then we got Prometheus, and things changed.

Arrow‘s fifth season has been about looking back and taking stock. Its flashbacks have found new relevancy and will be finishing up with this season. We’re getting to see a parade of familiar faces from Arrow‘s past in fresh ways, and it’s clear that the show’s aim to take things back to basics wasn’t just talk. Prometheus is a villain designed to make Oliver pay for his past, and in doing so, take him on a journey of reconciliation for himself, the team, and for viewers. The show upended the usual format of “reveal the masked man and end the season” by keeping Prometheus active even after he was unmasked. It’s been compelling, even chilling television, and some of Arrow‘s best work in years. #TeamPrometheus!

A new sizzle reel for these final episodes has just been released, and the hype could not be more real. Black Siren, Malcolm Merlyn, the al Ghuls, and above all Deathstroke are returning in what looks like an explosive few hours of television. Check it out below:



Right??

There’s a lot to take in, but if you weren’t excited to here Manu Bennett again what kind of a fan are you? (And even poor Quentin having to deal with a daughter being not-kinda-dead again; it’s pretty devastating).

The CW has also released synopses for the next two episodes, and I know some of you won’t be excited by the trajectory of “Underneath,” but you know that after everything that went on in Season 4 it has to be addressed. Let’s see how it all plays out — after all, we could not have predicted that Season 5 would be such a solid return to form. What might come next?

Arrow returns Wednesday, April 26th on the CW.

“Dangerous Liaisons”

THE SEARCH FOR CHASE INTENSIFIES — Oliver (Stephen Amell), Team Arrow, ARGUS and the SCPD kick off a citywide manhunt for Adrian Chase (Josh Segurra). Helix tells Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) they have a way to find Chase but they will need something big, and illegal, from her in return. Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Elizabeth Kim (#519).