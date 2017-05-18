CW Announces Fall Lineup: ‘Arrow’ Moves to Thursdays, Next Crossover Details Revealed

0

Today the CW released their 2017 Fall schedule, and there are some shakeups. Starting with Mondays, Supergirl will launch the new military series Valor, while Tuesdays stays intact with The Flash / Legends of Tomorrow team-up. Wednesdays will now see Riverdale leading into new series Dynasty, whereas long-running Wednesday series Arrow now moves to Thursdays, pairing with Supernatural. Jane the Virgin was moved to Fridays to reunite with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (both, at one time, were on Mondays together).

Midseason shows Black Lightning and Life Sentence don’t have their time slots confirmed yet, though CW President Mark Pedowitz did say on a conference call this morning that the network never plans to have more than four DC shows on the air at once (“There will always be a rotation). There is, however, a 4-way crossover planned for the Fall, but currently Black Lightning (which will premiere after that) is actually not part of the Arrow-verse. I add “currently” because Supergirl wasn’t either, initially, and while it still technically takes place in another universe, with portal jumping she’s able to connect with the others. It remains to be seen if Black Lightning will join that lineup at some point, though it was made clear on the call that “we do not aim to do a 5-way crossover.”

The full schedule is below; new series are in all-caps. Also as a reminder, The Vampire Diaries, Reign, No Tomorrow and Frequency were cancelled or finished their final seasons, and thus not found on the schedule!

For more, be sure to check out the schedules for CBS, ABC, Fox, and NBC as well.

MONDAY

8 pm Supergirl

9 pm VALOR

TUESDAY

8 pm The Flash

9 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Riverdale (new time slot)

9 pm DYNASTY

THURSDAY

8 pm Supernatural

9 pm Arrow (new time slot)

FRIDAY

8 pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (new time slot)

9 pm Jane the Virgin (new time slot)