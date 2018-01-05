‘Arrow’ Midseason Premiere Images Reveal a Divided Team

0

At the end of “Irreconcilable Differences,” Team Arrow was going through a split. Curtis, Renee, and Dinah had had just about enough of Oliver, and set out on their own. With the Newbies gone, OTA was restored, with just Felicity and Diggle there to back Oliver up (as for Thea, well, she’s around but …). This comes at a particularly bad time, as things often do in Star City, because a legion of bad guys led by Cayden James are now targeting the Green Arrow.

Now, after the excellent Legion of Doom on Legends of Tomorrow, as well as the Evil Nazi Dopplegangers of Earth-X in the crossover, if you’re going to create a team of supervillains, they can’t be cut rate. But bringing back Anatoly alongside Black Siren, Vince, and Ricardo Diaz is not the strongest setup. Still, the idea of giving the Newbies their own storyline and team is not a bad one, especially since their addition to Team Arrow has always been a little tenuous.

You can check out all 20 (!) of the new images below. Arrow returns Thursday, January 18th on The CW; here’s the official synopsis for “Divided”: