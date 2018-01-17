‘Arrow’: New Action-Packed Trailer Sees the City in Peril with the Team Divided

0

After almost losing me, Arrow‘s fifth season brought me back around as a fan in a big way. While I was never really sold on the Newbies, the Prometheus storyline — and Oliver having to learn about consequences — was enough to keep me interested. Season 6 is starting to lose me again, but a new trailer premiered by Stephen Amell today on Facebook does provide some hope. With a collective of supervillains for a fractured Team Arrow to face, it allows for a lot more action and higher stakes, as they fight a war on multiple fronts.

Plus, it’s always an opportunity for Oliver to learn something. “This is no time for ego, man” Diggle counsels him. But Oliver counters, “You can’t go out into the field with people you can’t rely on.” That lack of trust is what split them all up in the first place, though it looks like the Newbies are going to form their own crime-fighting team. And with Mayor Queen under indictment and Cayden’s desire to “watch the city burn” (because Oliver failed it!) there’s a lot going on. As Amell wrote in his Facebook post: “This Thursday we are fractured and a little angry and a smidge impatient… but we are definitely back!”

Check out the new trailer below:

Arrow returns Thursday, January 18th on The CW; here’s the official synopsis for “Divided”: