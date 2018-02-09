‘Arrow’ Trailer and Images for “Collision Course” Pit OTA Against NTA

0

As Arrow remains “the show about trust issues,” it looks like that will be coming to a head (again) in the next episode, “Collision Course.” The fractured team did defeat Cayden James, which was kind of anticlimactic, but we also saw Richard Dragon established as the true Big Bad of the season (did you vote correctly last week?) Like Prometheus, he’s been quietly pulling strings and hanging back while pieces fall into place, but now he’s ready to rule Star City.

The implication is that Team Arrow will need to be in full force in order to keep the city from his clutches. However, both OTA and NTA are a mess right now (except for William, who is ready to kill as necessary!) In a new promo for the next episode, “Collision Course,” it looks like Oliver wants to go after NTA … to bring them in line? Because Dinah went rogue? Diggle wisely suggests that this is a move that can’t be undone, but Oliver (of course) doesn’t want to hear it. Surely there’s some diplomacy to consider first?

Check out the new promo, as well as the episode synopsis and new images below:

Here’s the very general official synopsis for “Collision Course,” which will air Thursday, March 1st on The CW: