‘Arrow’: “Next of Kin” Trailer and Images Reveal the New Green Arrow

In last night’s “Tribute,” the big moment was not Oliver openly acknowledging that Bruce Wayne exists in this CW world somehow, but rather, Oliver handing over the mantle of Green Arrow to someone else: Diggle. Diggle has put on the hood before to help throw off investigations into Oliver being the hero, and of course, Oliver has never been under more scrutiny than now. But what Oliver offers Dig at the end of “Tribute” is not a stunt, but the whole shebang: to become the Green Arrow.

For the last few seasons of Arrow, Oliver has tried to work around being both a mayor and a vigilante, and trying not to fail this city. But now he also has William in the mix, and is operating as a single dad to a kid who will not let him off the hook (rightfully so!) Something has to give, and for now, it’s the hood.

I’m pretty sure we can all agree that this won’t last, particularly since Diggle is hiding his hand tremor from the group other than Dinah. In a few episodes, or by the crossover, Oliver will surely be back in vigilante action. But for now, it should offer up some different dynamics among the team, which is appreciated! Check out the new promo below:

You can also see all of the many new images for “Next of Kin,” (which let us know exactly where Oliver and Felicity stand …) right after this official episode synopsis: