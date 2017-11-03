New ‘Arrow’ Trailer, Images Tease the Return of Deathstroke

0

At the end of “Reversal,” we saw Oliver telling Felicity that Slade Wilson had called him up needing his help. Just a few short episodes ago, Slade had gone to find his son (in Calgary I believe?) but now needs Oliver’s assistance in tracking him down. Apparently his son has been hanging around some Russians, because that’s what people in the Arrow-verse do. I mean truly, what would an episode away from Star City be without Russian accents?

It’s nice to see Manu Bennett, who plays Slade, back so soon after his departure. His history with Oliver is a complicated one, to say the least, but him popping up as being alive at the end of Season 5 — and sticking around this season a little bit — has been a great thing. More Manu! (Who you can also see more of in The Shannara Chronicles – it’s a fun show!)

It also looks like next week’s episode, “Deathstroke Returns,” will see another familiar face (although a masked one): Vigilante. Of all of the unmaskings that took place last year, this mystery was never solved. So who is Vigilante? My money is on Dinah’s supposedly dead parter, especially given her prominence in this week’s images. But we’ll see — who do you think it is?

Check out the promo below:

Here’s the official synopsis for “Deathstroke Returns,” followed by new images from the episode. Arrow airs Thursday nights on The CW.