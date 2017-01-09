‘Arrow’ Boss Marc Guggenheim Teases Season 6 Flashbacks and Shaking Up the Format

0

If you’re an Arrow watcher, there’s one thing you know beyond a shadow of a doubt about Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), it’s that before he returned to the mainland to save his city, he spent five years on a hellish island with only one goal: survive. By the end of Season 5, that goal will have been achieved, Oliver will escape from Lian Yu, and the story will catch up to the events of Season 1. That means it’s the end of Arrow’s episodic structure as we know it, but does it mean they’re abandoning flashback sequences entirely leaving the goofy wigs behind forever?

Not according to Executive Producer Marc Guggenheim, who caught up with the press at The CW’s panel at the Television Critics Association press tour. Per Guggenheim, you can expect more tangential flashbacks (a la goth Felicity). In fact, there’s one coming this season exploring Renee’s life before he was Wild Dog.

Here’s what Guggenheim had to say,