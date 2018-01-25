‘Arrow’: Katrina Law’s Nyssa Al Ghul Will Return for an Upcoming Episode

0

Oliver’s first wife has an important message for Team Arrow! Also, I guess Nyssa survived the island (the super smart Prometheus managed to ONLY kill his own bad guy team with that island-wide explosion, hmm?) Yes, Arrow EPs Wendy Mericle and Marc Guggenheim have confirmed that Katrina Law will be returning in Season 6 as Nyssa Al Ghul, for one very pivotal episode.

Speaking to Variety, the producers said,

“In an unforgettable episode that will change ‘Arrow’ forever, Katrina Law returns as the Daughter of the Demon, Nyssa Al Ghul. Nyssa comes to Star City to warn of an impending danger that will threaten everything we know and love.”

The episode in question will be Season 6, Episode 16, titled “The Thanatos Guild.” And Nyssa is not the only figure from Arrow‘s past to resurface this season (I mean, besides that whole mini-Legion of Doom group) — In December it was announced that Colton Haynes would be returning as Roy Harper for a short arc later this year (where my bet is on him taking Thea away with him).

There are a lot of moving parts on Arrow right now, with the team splitting up into OTA and the Newbies, and Cayden James forming his own collation of bad guys. But in tonight’s “We Fall,” Cayden sets his sights on Oliver’s son William, which could just bring everyone back together …?

Let us know what you think Nyssa’s important message may be about, and what danger could be lurking when it comes to Star City and its villains. Is it related to Cayden James? Or something else? Don’t expect her to stick around too long, though — Law is starring in the upcoming Crackle drama The Oath with Sean Bean and Ryan Kwanten later this year.

Arrow airs Thursday nights on The CW.