‘Arrow’ Season 6 Premiere Images Tease the Return of Black Siren

Details for Arrow‘s Season 6 premiere, “Fallout,” are scarce, but there are a few hints to be gathered from these new images. Season 5 ended, of course, with a major potential reset as Prometheus blew up Lian Yu with every Arrow character on it aside from Oliver and his son. So though his son appears in these new images, but where is his mother?

Arrow had the opportunity to completely start fresh in Season 6, only bringing back characters that were essential to the story moving forward. Season 5 was a look back at where Arrow started, where it’s been, and it’s closure felt in many ways like a series finale. It was a way to start things over, to get back to its roots while also finding new purpose. So far, though, I’m not convinced that the show has really killed anybody major off — as in, any core members of Team Arrow.

As for Samantha, the mother of Oliver’s child, well, chances are slim that she made it. But the idea of Single Dad Oliver isn’t a great prospect, as the show needs someone to take the kid offscreen and keep him safe more often than not. If Samantha dies, who is going to be on babysitter duty? It’s something that could work in the short-term, but beyond that it starts to get dicey. Off to boarding school you go, little sprout! (For now, Oliver’s housekeeper Raisa — not seen in about 6 years on the show — seems to be handling it. Also, Oliver’s son continues to be a mega Flash fan!)

The other major thing to notice in these images is the prominence of Black Siren. Laurel’s Earth-2 doppleganger made her first appearance in the Arrow-verse last year, but with Laurel gone it seems like she could be on a redemptive arc to join the team. And is she squaring off with Black Canary, or did they take out those guys together?

We’ll find out when Arrow returns Thursday, October 12th on The CW. In the meantime, you can check out pictures of The Flash‘s premiere episode, and read over Dave Trumbore’s list of who is confirmed to return for Arrow Season 6. For even more, EP Marc Guggenheim recently shared some Season 6 details with us.