‘Arrow’ Season 6 Trailer Teases Who Survived to See Another Day

0

The CW’s Arrow capped one of its best seasons ever with an explosive finale that left the fate of nearly every major character hanging in the balance. Who would survive? Who would be left behind? Well, a new sizzle reel for Arrow answers some of those questions, though by no means all of them. Spoilers ahead for anyone who hasn’t caught up with Season 5 of Arrow yet.

Clearly Oliver (Stephen Amell) and his son survived since that was a big part of Prometheus’ (Josh Segarra) plan all along. However, we now know (thanks to the aforementioned sizzle reel) that Black Canary (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) made it out alive, setting up what’s sure to be multiple Canary combat situations. But fan-favorite villain-turned-hero (?) Slade Wilson, a.k.a. Deathstroke (Manu Bennett) also survived. Did he help the others get to shelter? And what are his intentions going forward? We’ll find out this fall!

Check out the new Arrow Season 6 trailer below (and skip ahead to the 2-minute mark if you want to get right to the new stuff):

A hero’s duty never ends. Arrow premieres October 12 at 9/8c on The CW.

In addition to the return of fan-favorite guest star David Nykl (who plays Oliver Queen’s friend/mentor/nemesis, Anatoly Knyazev), the series can look forward to the addition of a landmark actor from the genre series world: Lost star Michael Emerson.

Emerson will join the series in the recurring role of an unnamed mystery character that has yet to be announced. The Emmy-winning actor is known worldwide for playing both the enigmatic Benjamin Linus from Lost and the high-tech billionaire Harold Finch in Warner Bros. Television’s Person of Interest.

Arrow returns for its sixth season on October 12 in its new Thursdays 9/8c time period on The CW. Based on the DC characters, the series is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, Wendy Mericle and Sarah Schechter. Check out more CW trailers below: