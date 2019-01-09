New ‘Arrow’ Images Reveal Emiko Queen, Plus Oliver Gets Back to Work

0

Even before the Oliver-and-Barry-Allen-switcheroo that dominated the Arrow-verse crossover “Elseworlds” (where Oliver also might have made a major sacrifice …) things were already pretty shaken up in Star City. Oliver has a secret sister, for one: Emiko Queen (Sea Shimooka), who Oliver doesn’t yet know about. But given that the title for the episode is “Shattered Lives,” well, I think we can assume some revelations are coming.

In the 18 new photos released by the CW for the episode, we see Oliver back at work with SCPD and investigating a crime scene, as well as the former masked vigilante also rummaging through some boxes and not looking happy. What is he finding, I wonder? The images also show us Rene meeting an unmasked Emiko, as well as Diggle and Lyla looking like they are dealing with some serious shit.

Check out the new images below, along with the official synopsis for “Shattered Lives.” Arrow returns Monday, January 21st on The CW, and will now act as a lead-in to Black Lightning: