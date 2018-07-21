‘Arrow’ Season 7 Trailer Reveals the Latest Threat to Star City

0

There have been a lot of shakeups in Arrowverse lately. As we wrote when Paul Blackthorne‘s exit from the show was announced, Willa Holland left the show as Thea absconded with Colton Haynes‘ Roy to destroy Lazarus Pits. Then Diggle (David Ramsey) said goodbye to being a member of Team Arrow (though he’s still on the show, for now). Next, EP Marc Guggenheim admitted that he and his writers “miscalculated” how much viewers would care about the Newbies in their struggle against Oliver’s leadership, a storyline that dragged on for far too long.

That same day, the series announced that Haynes would be returning as Roy (without Thea though?) to help bolster the show’s roster of early seasons characters. Not long after that, it was revealed that Guggenheim and fellow EP Wendy Mericle would be leaving their showrunning duties behind (with Guggenheim now acting as a consultant, and Mericle moving over to ABC). Arrow Season 7 will therefore have a new showrunner in Beth Schwartz, a former assistant to super-producer Greg Berlanti who said for Arrow, Schwartz “has been a source of some of the show’s most exciting and memorable moments from the beginning.”

This new trailer isn’t too bad. We see Oliver dealing with life as an incarcerated man, and a Star City wrestling with life without vigilantes…until a new hooded vigilante who uses arrows appears on the scene. If I had to guess, the man beneath the hood is Roy, but maybe the show will surprise us! Either way, they’ve got some fresh storylines in mind, and there’s no sign of Arrow fading away any time soon.

With all of those swaps and switches in mind (as well as some context for the mystery of the Longbow Hunters), check out the new trailer below:

Arrow returns Mondays this fall on The CW; check out the series synopsis: