‘Arrow’ Season 8 Trailer Teases Death, Crisis, and a Whole Lot of Roundhouse Kicks

The CW has released a full-length trailer for Arrow season 8, which will mark the final go-around for Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and the crew of crimefighters he’s assembled over the years, spinoffs notwithstanding. As expected with a final season trailer, the new footage shoots straight for longtime fans’ emotions, teasing first and foremost that season 8 will end with Green Arrow’s death. “The only way that this is bearable for me is if I am certain my sacrifice, my death, will protect the people I love,” Amell says in classic Sad Queen fashion, with a brief Polaroid shot of Emily Bett Rickards‘ Felicity Smoak, who departed the series for good in season 7, adding another twist of the knife.

Of course, Arrow is still an action show, and the trailer does a fine job hyping up a high-octane character-palooza with more roundhouse kicks than seems humanly possible. You’ll notice the word “crisis” being thrown around, a reference to the Arrow-verse’s massive upcoming crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths”—a conflict that’s been teased in the small-screen comic book universe for ages—which, for the first time ever, will include Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Batwoman. (Plus, a few familiar faces from Smallville.) Expect a whole lot of time-hopping wonkery to come from that, which might explain Arrow season 8’s mysterious tagline—”The final season starts at the beginning”—and the fact the trailer seemingly ends with Oliver greeting his long-dead mom.

Check out the trailer below. Arrow returns for its eighth and final season on Tuesday, October 15.