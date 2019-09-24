‘Arrow’ Spinoff Series Starring Katie Cassidy Is a Go at The CW

0

As Arrow goes into its final season, news has emerged a spinoff series has been greenlit at The CW. Naturally, the series will be part of the Berlanti-verse, named after showrunner and producer Greg Berlanti, the mind behind shows including (but not limited to) Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman.

According to Variety, the Arrow spinoff will focus on the crime-fighting team known as The Canaries. Katie Cassidy, Katherine McNamara, and Juliana Harkavy will reprise their Arrow roles as Laurel Lance, Mia Smoak, and Dinah Drake, respectively. An episode in the eighth and final season of Arrow will serve as a backdoor pilot to the still-untitled series. Per Variety, a brief rundown reads: “The Canaries are a vigilante group operating in a future version of Star City in which the city was overrun by an uprising by the denizens of the city section known as The Glades.”

All three actresses have been Arrow series regulars for varying lengths of time. Cassidy has been with the show since it premiered in 2012, becoming an integral member of the cast as Laurel Lance, also known as Black Canary and later Black Siren, an iconic member of the Arrow team. Harkavy came aboard in 2017 as Dinah Drake, a superhero vigilante who spent time working for the Central City Police Department and was later recruited onto Team Arrow. McNamara joined in 2018 playing the role of Mia Smoak, daughter of Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) and Oliver Queen, a.k.a. Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Together, these three characters will ostensibly be the main members of The Canaries. It’s unclear if this spinoff will be involved in epic Berlanti-verse crossovers or will feature cameos from other superheroes in this extended universe.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Beth Schwartz, Marc Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship, and Oscar Balderrama will serve as executive producers for the Arrow spinoff. Schwartz, Guggenheim, Blankenship, and Balderrama will co-write the backdoor pilot.

Arrow season 8 premieres on The CW on Tuesday, October 15.