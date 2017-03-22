‘Arrow': Stephen Amell on How Prometheus Will Change Oliver

0

Produced by The Paley Center for Media, the annual pop culture event PaleyFest is a series of panel sessions that connect the worldwide community of television fans with the casts and creators of their favorite TV shows. This year, one of the most in-demand presentations was the panel for Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow, with cast members and producers for each.

Prior to the panel, Collider got some scoop on what’s to come from Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), including how much Prometheus will damage Oliver, whether Oliver and Felicity will be drawn closer together, and whether Team Arrow might be able to save the day. Be aware that there are some spoilers discussed.

Prometheus has turned out to be a really exciting and powerful villain.

STEPHEN: AMELL: I think so, too.

Is this one of those villains that’s really going to leave Oliver changed?

AMELL: Yeah. What Prometheus does to Oliver is really unlike anything that we’ve ever seen happen to him. It’s almost like Prometheus is his therapist, in this weird way. He’s a sociopath and he’s doing horrible things to him, but in his mind, he’s doing it in the pursuit of a greater good, which is really scary. It’s really scary when there’s a villain whose end goal might not be killing you.

Can he even understand where Prometheus is coming from, or has he given up trying to figure him out?

AMELL: No, Oliver doesn’t understand! It really takes the next couple of episodes for him to really, really understand what this person is trying to accomplish.

At the same time, Felicity is going down her own rabbit hole with this hacker group. How far is she going to go, and can Oliver help her?

AMELL: The fact that both of them get into the shit is one of the ways that they gravitate back towards one another. They have a common malady, so to speak. She, above anyone else, is the person that he’s going to go to, if he has something to confide or work through. Diggle is very much the soothsayer and the person who can give him a good piece of advice. But in terms of a heart to heart and a dynamic conversation, Felicity is the one for him. The fact that she’s going through something like that, maybe that’s going to cause him to open up.

Where do Diggle and the team fit into all of this?

AMELL: The interesting thing is that what Prometheus has done is base his plan off of Oliver’s pattern of behavior. Oliver’s pattern of behavior has been, “I’m going solo.” When the chips are really down, he retreats and it’s just him. So, the fact that Oliver now has a team might be the one thing that Chase can’t plan for.

Arrow airs Wednesday nights on The CW.