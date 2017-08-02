The CW Superhero Crossover 2017: 2 Nights, 4 Shows, So Many Superheroes

0

Believe it or not, the Fall TV Season is almost upon us. With the arrival of new seasons and series comes the return of superhero TV, most notably The CW’s slate of DC-inspired heroes, Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow. And while each of these shows deserves attention in their own right, it’s the very special crossover event that has the headlines for the moment.

While at the ongoing TCA 2017 event, EW jotted down notes and quotes regarding this year’s special two-night, four-hour special, in total. But it’s worth remembering that there’s a bit of a schedule shift this fall regarding when The CW superhero series return: Supergirl premieres Monday, October 9th at 8 p.m. ET, The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow return Tuesday, October 10th at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively, while Arrow moves to Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET starting October 12th.

Last year’s “Invasion!” crossover, the third annual such event, saw the title heroes and teams taking on the alien invaders known as the Dominators across space and time. Here’s what The CW’s Mark Pedowitz had to say about last year’s event and this year’s upcoming crossover:

“Last year’s crossover was our most successful week I believe in CW’s history. We felt that in this particular case, we already had Flash and Legends paired. It would be better and tighter in terms of storytelling to make it like a two-night, two-hour miniseries. We thought this was a tight, concise way of doing it. Next year, we may go back to four nights.”

So don’t expect a superhero sprawl interrupting your regularly season arcs this year, just two nights and two hours each night. You can look for the crossover event to start Monday, November 27th with Supergirl in its normal time slot, followed by a special hour of Arrow at 9pm. The special will conclude the very next night on Tuesday, November 28th with The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Details as to the plot of the crossover are hush-hush, as expected, but Pedowitz did have this to tease:

Let me just say, romance is in the air.

Between whom, I have no idea, but executive producer Marc Guggenheim talked earlier this year about raising the emotional context of the upcoming crossover instead of trying to out-action their previous efforts:

Very early on in the process of doing last year’s crossover, Greg [Berlanti] said there’s probably no way to get bigger than aliens, so the best way to make the [next] crossover especially epic is if you can’t increase the bombast, increase the emotional stakes and the emotional payoffs, so that’s a very oblique comment on where our heads are at for this season.

And then Pedowitz compared their own TV version of the Justice League to the big-screen’s MCU:

What’s the joy of having the third Avengers? It’s the fun of having everybody get together, that’s the fun of it. You get to see a whole different thing. They’re all big episodic productions, but this will be even bigger.

Keep your eyes peeled for more on the individual CW shows–and the impending crossover event–as we get closer to the October premiere dates.