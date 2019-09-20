‘Smallville’ Actress Erica Durance to Reprise Lois Lane Role in Arrowverse Crossover

0

The Smallville reunion is nearly complete. On the heels of yesterday’s news that Smallville star Tom Welling is reprising his role as Clark Kent on the CW’s upcoming Arrowverse crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” it was announced today that Erica Durance will also be reprising her role as Lois Lane in multiple episodes. Not much more info has been revealed, but audiences will get to see what Lois and Clark (no not that Lois and Clark) are up to 10 years after the events of Smallville.

Welling will join fellow Supermen Tyler Hoechlin from Supergirl and Brandon Routh from the feature film Superman Returns, while the episodes will also see iconic voice actor Kevin Conroy playing Bruce Wayne/Batman.

If you’ve read this far and are incredibly confused, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is based on the DC Comics run of the same name from the 1980s that found characters from different universes in the DC Multiverse coming into contact with one another when the villainous Anti-Monitor (played here by LaMonica Garrett) begins destroying all the different Earths.

While the CW does a crossover event every year, this year is significant in that it marks the final season of the show that kicked off the Arrowverse: Arrow. It’ll be interesting to see if that show’s conclusion is tied into “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” and how many other actors and actresses from other DC adaptations might show up. Anybody got Ben Affleck’s number?

For even more Smallville content, click here for our rundown of the show’s Top 10 episodes. The “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event airs from December of this year through January 2020 on The CW.