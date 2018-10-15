Arrowverse Crossover Image Reveals Superman’s Change of Wardrobe

0

This year’s Arrowverse crossover event will unite the casts of The CW’s superhero series The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl, but at the moment, everyone’s eyes are on the costume of a superhero who doesn’t even have his own title show. Tyler Hoechlin, who was previously reported as returning for the “Elseworlds” crossover as Superman, will get the honor of sporting a super-suit that fans of the Big Blue Boy Scout have wanted to see on the big or small screen for years. That’s right, the crossover’s version of Superman will feature the black suit which first appeared in “The Death of Superman” DC Comics arc in the 90s; how it factors into the plot remains to be seen.

What we do know is that, over the course of the crossover, the gang will be taking a trip to Gotham City, where they will team-up with Batwoman (Ruby Rose), as part of an introduction for a character that will be getting her own series next year. Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) will also make an appearance alongside Hoechlin. Cassandra Jean Amell has also been cast as Nora Fries, the wife of famous Bat-villain Mr. Freeze.

See how the massive cast of characters comes together when the special starts Sunday, December 9th with The Flash at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Arrow on Monday, December 10th at 8 p.m. and concluding on Tuesday, December 11th at 8 p.m. ET/PT with Supergirl.

Check out the new behind-the-scenes images from the Arrowverse crossover, courtesy of Amell’s Twitter:

For more on all things Arrowverse, be sure to check out these recent write-ups: