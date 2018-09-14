Elizabeth “Bitsie” Tulloch Joins the Arrowverse Crossover Special as Lois Lane

0

Previously only mentioned by name and appearing in voice only via phone call, The CW’s Arrowverse is about to add Lois Lane to the network’s DC shows, proper. The iconic character, who has had as many and varied performers take on the role as her famous superhero paramour Superman/Clark Kent has, will join The CW’s cross-over special, a three-night event that encompasses three show’s worth of cast, characters, and plot. And where there’s Lois Lane, you know Superman himself can’t be far behind.

As THR reports, Grimm alumna Elizabeth “Bitsie” Tulloch will take on the iconic role opposite Tyler Hoechlin, who returns to reprise his part as the Big Blue Boy Scout this December. They’ll star alongside the usual lead casts of Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl, though the crossover will also introduce Batwoman, played by Arrowverse newcomer Ruby Rose. See how the massive cast of characters comes together when the special starts Sunday, December 9th with The Flash at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Arrow on Monday, December 10th at 8 p.m. and concluding on Tuesday, December 11th at 8 p.m. ET/PT with Supergirl.

Here’s what Supergirl executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner said previously about the search for who would play the role of Lois Lane:

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse. This dogged, determined and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters.”

Tulloch certainly fits the bill, as fans of Grimm and her character Juliette (and others) know full well. But just what sort of emotional rollercoaster do the Arrowverse scribes have in store for us? Time will tell!

Update: EW reports another addition, that of Cassandra Jean Amell, wife of Arrow star Stephen Amell, as Nora Fries, better known as the wife of “Batman” villain, Mr. Freeze. No other details were available, so keep your eyes out for her in the crossover.

