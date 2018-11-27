‘Artemis Fowl’ Teaser Trailer Dives Underground into a Fantasy Sci-Fi Wonderland

0

Disney has released a teaser trailer for Artemis Fowl. Based on the hit YA novel by Eoin Colfer, the adaptation from Kenneth Branagh follows 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl (Ferdia Shaw) who, with the help of his loyal protector Butler (Nonso Anozie), must travel into the underground, futuristic world of fairies in order to solve the disappearance of his father.

You won’t really get much plot from this trailer, but it’s sure to be a thrill to fans of the book. The Artemis Fowl series has been huge, and Disney is definitely hoping this first installment is a major hit since there are eight books in the series. At the very least, the sci-fi/fantasy blend is eye-catching, and I’m curious to see how it all comes together. Click here for my interview with Kenneth Branagh from the set of the movie where he talks about how Artemis is similar to Michael Corleone, reteaming with actors like Anozie, changes he made from the book, and much more.

Check out the Artemis Fowl teaser trailer below. The film opens August 9, 2019 and also stars Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart, Josh Gad, and Judi Dench.

Here’s the official synopsis for Artemis Fowl: