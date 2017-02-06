‘Lion’ Wins Top Honors at American Society of Cinematographers; ‘Game of Thrones’ Victorious

0

The American Society of Cinematographers handed out their annual awards over the weekend, and this is one awards ceremony where La La Land did not take the top trophy. The ASC award for Theatrical Release instead went to Greig Fraser for his outstanding work in Lion, beating out fellow nominees James Laxton (Moonlight), Rodrigo Prieto (Silence), Linus Sandgren (La La Land), and Bradford Young (Arrival). This was something of a surprise as Fraser’s work in Lion lacks the flashiness of something like La La Land, or the composed sheen of Silence, but it was a win that’s hard to argue with.

This is the exact same lineup for the Best Cinematography category at the Oscars, where Fraser could be giving Sandgren a run for his money. Fraser is having one hell of a year, as the Zero Dark Thirty cinematographer also shot Rogue One: A Star Wars story to terrific results.

Elsewhere at the ASC Awards, top TV honors went to Fabian Wagner (who shot the upcoming Justice League) for his cinematography in the standout Game of Thrones episode “Battle of the Bastards”, while Mr. Robot’s delightfully odd framing won for Commercial Television. Also surprising: The Night Of won for Movie, Miniseries, or Pilot Television, but for the Igor Martinovic-shot episode “Subtle Beast”, not one of the episodes shot by Oscar-winning There Will Be Blood cinematographer Robert Elswit.

Check out the full list of winners and nominees below, and click here to watch Steve’s extended video interview with Fraser.

Theatrical Release Category (presented by Giovanni Ribisi)

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, “Lion” – WINNER

James Laxton, “Moonlight”

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC, “Silence”

Linus Sandgren, FSF, “La La Land”

Bradford Young, ASC, “Arrival”

Spotlight Category (presented by Dakota Johnson)

Lol Crawley, BSC, “Childhood of a Leader”

Gorka Gómez Andreu, AEC, “House of Others” – WINNER

Ernesto Pardo, “Tempestad”

Juliette van Dormael, “Mon Ange” (“My Angel”)

Regular Series for Non-Commercial Television (presented by Darby Stanchfield)

John Conroy, “Penny Dreadful” (The Day Tennyson Died)

David Dunlap, “House of Cards” (Chapter 45)

Anette Haellmigk, “Game of Thrones” (Book of the Stranger)

Neville Kidd, “Outlander” (Prestonpans)

Fabian Wagner, BSC, “Game of Thrones” (Battle of the Bastards) – WINNER

Regular Series for Commercial Television (presented by Patrick J. Adams)

Tod Campbell, “Mr. Robot” (0_unm4sk-pt1.tc) – WINNER

John Grillo, “Preacher” (Finish the Song)

Kevin McKnight, “Underground” (The Macon 7)

Christopher Norr, “Gotham” (Wrath of the Villains: Mr. Freeze)

Richard Rutkowski, “Manhattan” (Jupiter)

Movie, Miniseries, or Pilot for Television (presented by Jason Schwartzman and John Schwartzman, ASC)