‘Roma’, ‘A Star Is Born’ Headline American Society of Cinematographers Nominations

The American Society of Cinematographers has announced the nominations for the 33rd Annual ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards. The feature film category is chock-full of no-brainers like Alfonso Cuarón for Roma—Cuarón acted as DP on the intensely personal Netflix drama in addition to directing and writing the script—Robbie Ryan (and his fisheye lenses) for The Favourite, and Linus Sandgren for First Man. Over on the TV side things are a bit more surprising, with Gotham‘s David Stockton getting a nod for the season four episode “Queen Takes Knight”, The Handmaid’s Tale showing up twice in the Non-Commercial Television category, and Florian Hoffmeister getting a well-earned nom for AMC’s sublime The Terror.

The 33rd Annual ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards take place on February 9.

Theatrical Release

Alfonso Cuarón for Roma

Matthew Libatique, ASC for A Star is Born

Robbie Ryan, BSC, ISC for The Favourite

Linus Sandgren, ASC, FSF for First Man

Łukasz Żal , PSC for Cold War

Spotlight Award*

Joshua James Richards for The Rider

Giorgi Shvelidze for Namme

Frank van den Eeden, NSC, SBC for Girl

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

Gonzalo Amat for The Man in the High Castle, “Jahr Null”

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC for The Crown, “Beryl”

David Klein, ASC for Homeland, “Paean to the People”

Colin Watkinson, ASC for The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Word”

Cathal Watters, ISC for Peaky Blinders, “The Company”

Zoë White, ACS for The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

Nathaniel Goodman, ASC for Timeless, “The King of the Delta Blues”

Jon Joffin, ASC for Beyond, “Two Zero One”

Ben Richardson for Yellowstone, “Daybreak”

David Stockton, ASC for Gotham, “A Dark Knight: Queen Takes Knight”

Thomas Yatsko, ASC for Damnation, “A Different Species”

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television