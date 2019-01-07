‘Roma’, ‘A Star Is Born’ Headline American Society of Cinematographers Nominations

The American Society of Cinematographers has announced the nominations for the 33rd Annual ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards. The feature film category is chock-full of no-brainers like Alfonso Cuarón for Roma—Cuarón acted as DP on the intensely personal Netflix drama in addition to directing and writing the script—Robbie Ryan (and his fisheye lenses) for The Favourite, and Linus Sandgren for First Man. Over on the TV side things are a bit more surprising, with Gotham‘s David Stockton getting a nod for the season four episode “Queen Takes Knight”, The Handmaid’s Tale showing up twice in the Non-Commercial Television category, and Florian Hoffmeister getting a well-earned nom for AMC’s sublime The Terror.
Check out the full list of nominees below. The 33rd Annual ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards take place on February 9.
Theatrical Release
- Alfonso Cuarón for Roma
- Matthew Libatique, ASC for A Star is Born
- Robbie Ryan, BSC, ISC for The Favourite
- Linus Sandgren, ASC, FSF for First Man
- Łukasz Żal, PSC for Cold War
Spotlight Award*
- Joshua James Richards for The Rider
- Giorgi Shvelidze for Namme
- Frank van den Eeden, NSC, SBC for Girl
Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television
- Gonzalo Amat for The Man in the High Castle, “Jahr Null”
- Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC for The Crown, “Beryl”
- David Klein, ASC for Homeland, “Paean to the People”
- Colin Watkinson, ASC for The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Word”
- Cathal Watters, ISC for Peaky Blinders, “The Company”
- Zoë White, ACS for The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”
Episode of a Series for Commercial Television
- Nathaniel Goodman, ASC for Timeless, “The King of the Delta Blues”
- Jon Joffin, ASC for Beyond, “Two Zero One”
- Ben Richardson for Yellowstone, “Daybreak”
- David Stockton, ASC for Gotham, “A Dark Knight: Queen Takes Knight”
- Thomas Yatsko, ASC for Damnation, “A Different Species”
Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television
- James Friend, BSC for Patrick Melrose, “Bad News”
- Mathias Herndl, AAC for Genius: Picasso, “Chapter 1”
- Florian Hoffmeister, BSC for The Terror, “Go for Broke”
- M. David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (pilot)
- Brendan Steacy, CSC for Alias Grace, “Part 1”