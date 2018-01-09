ASC Nominees Announced; Rachel Morrison Becomes First Woman Ever Nominated for a Feature

0

All the various guilds are making their nominees known, and now the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has revealed their 2017 nominees. The nominees for theatrical release are:

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for Blade Runner 2049

Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC for Darkest Hour

Hoyte van Hoytema, ASC, FSF, NSC for Dunkirk

Dan Laustsen, ASC, DFF for The Shape of Water

Rachel Morrison, ASC for Mudbound

Morrison becomes the first woman ever nominated for a feature (women have been nominated before for television because TV, as usual, is ahead of the curve). Looking at the field of nominees, it’s tough to argue with any of these cinematographers, and it’s possible that these five could end up being the Oscar nominees for Best Cinematography. If that were to happen, Morrison would also become the first woman ever nominated for that Oscar.

So who’s going to win? I still think Deakins did something truly remarkable with Blade Runner 2049, but I feel like his chances are fading not because of his work, but because the film itself has failed to catch fire like Dunkirk and The Shape of Water. I would love it if Morrison won, but right now it feels like a toss-up between Hoytema and Lausten.

Winners will be revealed at the organization’s February 17th ceremony. Here the nominees for the other categories:

Spotlight Award

Máté Herbai, HSC for On Body and Soul

Mikhail Krichman, RGC for Loveless

Mart Taniel for November

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

Gonzalo Amat for The Man in the High Castle (“Land O’ Smiles”) on Amazon

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC for The Crown (“Smoke and Mirrors”) on Netflix

Robert McLachlan, ASC, CSC for Game of Thrones (“The Spoils of War”) on HBO

Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC for Game of Thrones (“Dragonstone”) on HBO

Alasdair Walker for Outlander (“The Battle Joined”) on Starz

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

Dana Gonzales, ASC for Legion (“Chapter 1”) on FX

David Greene, ASC, CSC for 12 Monkeys (“Mother”) on Syfy

Kurt Jones for The Originals (“Bag of Cobras”) on The CW

Boris Mojsovski, CSC for 12 Monkeys (“Thief”) on Syfy

Crescenzo Notarile, ASC for Gotham (“The Executioner”) on Fox

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television